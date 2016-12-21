Family files suit after firetruck hits, kills Ohio woman
The family of an Ohio woman struck and killed by a firetruck that was backing up after firefighters rescued two people from a reservoir have filed a lawsuit against the volunteer fire department and the driver. Green Springs firefighters were responding in June to a capsized boat and had pulled two people from the water when one of the firefighters began backing up the truck.
