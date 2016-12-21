Man arrested for trafficking cocaine following drug bust in Fostoria

The Seneca County Drug Task Force METRICH Enforcement Unit, along with officers from the Fostoria Police Department and the Tiffin Police Department executed the search warrant at the business and residence of Terrance Johnson, 56, on W. North Street in Fostoria. "The Task Force was receiving a lot of drug intelligence on that specific business, reporting suspected drug activity for some time.

