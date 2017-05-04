Town of Ticonderoga

THE RESOLUTION PUBLISHED HEREWITH was adopted by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on the 27th day of April, 2017, and the validity of the obligations authorized by such resolution may be hereafter contested only if such obligations were authorized for an object or purpose for which the Town of Ticonderoga is not authorized to expend money or if the provisions of law which should have been complied with as of the date of publication of this notice were not substantially complied with, and an action, suit or proceeding contesting such validity is commenced within twenty days after the date of publication of this notice, or such obligations were authorized in violation of the provisions of the New York State Constitution.Joseph Giordano, SupervisorTown of Ticonderoga BOND RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE ISSUANCE OF$333,138.00 AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIAL BONDS OR A STATUTORY ... (more)

