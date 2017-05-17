NY monument to mark start of 1776 artillery expedition
A monument is being installed at the upstate New York starting point of an American military expedition that played a key role early in the Revolutionary War. The Crown Point State Historic Site on Lake Champlain is unveiling a monument commemorating Gen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|little boys white truck
|34 min
|Smoke inhalation
|5
|Mark Smith-murderer
|2 hr
|Lol
|4
|Carla Peters
|23 hr
|Lol
|2
|Eating Places to try or avoid (Sep '07)
|Wed
|Watchdog
|192
|vote for the communist party today for real fre...
|Wed
|gruber
|26
|putnam voters
|May 15
|Observant
|1
|Essex County "Judge" Richard Meyers , "Honest "... (Jun '08)
|May 14
|Jon Smith
|367
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC