Annual Drinking Water Quality Report for 2016TOWN OF TICONDEROGA WATER DISTRICTP.O.BOX 471TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK 12883 INTRODUCTIONTo comply with State and Federal regulations, we will be annually issuing a report describing the quality of your drinking water. The purpose of this report is to raise your understanding of drinking water and awareness of the need to protect our drinking water sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.