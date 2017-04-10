Town of Ticonderoga
TOWN OF TICONDEROGA, NEW YORK NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on May 11, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law amending the Town of Ticonderoga Zoning Ordinance in Reference to Solar Installation in the Town. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You got a problem with my garbage
|8 hr
|Tia
|8
|Where is he?
|14 hr
|Aww
|5
|Jessie Peters and his pregnant girlfriend smok...
|Fri
|OfficerBangBang
|11
|Drug Problems in Ticonderoga
|Fri
|Woodsman
|13
|Bad meat and bad checks
|Thu
|Jon Smith
|71
|Lifted jeep
|Apr 12
|Curious
|13
|Pat Gould and koret
|Apr 11
|truth
|20
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC