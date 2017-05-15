Spring Shop and Dine set for May 5
A Spring Shopping and Dining Night with a theme of "Growing a Positive Community" is being sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 5. A number of area businesses are offering promotions and specials in coordination with the event, and participating businesses are open until 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. "We look forward to seeing many of those from throughout the area at our wonderful businesses and organizations," said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.
