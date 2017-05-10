Shared services proposal a half measure

Despite the lovefest on display last week during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Lake Placid whistlestop tour, there's long been a sense of underlying tension between him and local officials. While he didn't mention it at all during his speech, which was laden with uplifting rhetoric about upstate investment and eternal friendship, Cuomo's latest salvo is requiring counties to convene panels in a quest to find savings for taxpayers.

