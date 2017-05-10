Shared services proposal a half measure

Shared services proposal a half measure

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Denton Publications

Despite the lovefest on display last week during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Lake Placid whistlestop tour, there's long been a sense of underlying tension between him and local officials. While he didn't mention it at all during his speech, which was laden with uplifting rhetoric about upstate investment and eternal friendship, Cuomo's latest salvo is requiring counties to convene panels in a quest to find savings for taxpayers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote for the communist party today for real fre... 1 hr VOTE COMMUNISM TODAY 1
slums of ti 1 hr WHO IS HE 6
Christine Webber 2 hr barnyard pig 12
Loud boom 7 hr Ring in the earz 5
Margo Wed Hehe 12
Did anyone get hired at lowes? (Jan '09) Wed Lowe down 47
where to catch minnows May 7 Watcher 7
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,946,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC