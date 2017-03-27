Notice of Public Hearing
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on April 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law amending the Town of Ticonderoga Zoning Ordinance in Reference to Solar Installation in the Town. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours.
