Notice of Annual Budget

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Budget Hearing of the inhabitants qualified to vote at school meetings, of the Crown Point Central School District, Towns of Crown Point, Moriah, and Ticonderoga in the County of Essex, State of New York, will be held at the District Library in said district on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. for the transaction of such business as is authorized by the New York State Education Law.

