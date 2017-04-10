Notice is Hereby Given
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a license, number Pending for wine has been applied for by the undersigned to sell wine at retail in a restaurant under the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law at Libby's Bakery Cafe LLC, 92 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY 12883, Essex County for on-premises consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You got a problem with my garbage
|2 hr
|Dumb
|11
|Where is he?
|19 hr
|Aww
|5
|Jessie Peters and his pregnant girlfriend smok...
|Fri
|OfficerBangBang
|11
|Drug Problems in Ticonderoga
|Fri
|Woodsman
|13
|Bad meat and bad checks
|Thu
|Jon Smith
|71
|Lifted jeep
|Apr 12
|Curious
|13
|Pat Gould and koret
|Apr 11
|truth
|20
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC