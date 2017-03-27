Notice Concerning the Examination
Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll filed on May 1, 2017 for the Town of Ticonderoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bad meat and bad checks
|12 hr
|Shady character
|64
|ti motors 3 alarm (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|neddclem
|10
|Nursing Home Employee Charged with Crime (Aug '13)
|13 hr
|Nancy Guttenberg
|26
|Topics
|21 hr
|frootloop
|12
|Gay (Sep '16)
|Thu
|curis
|9
|useless police
|Mar 28
|Nancy Guttenberg
|33
|building inspecter
|Mar 28
|Doa
|12
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC