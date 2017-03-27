Notice Concerning the Examination

Notice Concerning the Examination

Pursuant to Section 501 of the Real Property Tax Law, notice is hereby given that assessment inventory and valuation data is available for examination and review. This data is the information which will be used to establish the assessment of each parcel which will appear on the tentative assessment roll filed on May 1, 2017 for the Town of Ticonderoga.

