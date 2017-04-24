Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, April 28, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Apr. 28, 2017 * NYNY1704.28 - Birds mentioned PACIFIC LOON+ WHITE IBIS+ RUFF+ Wild Turkey Cattle Egret SANDHILL CRANE Spotted Sandpiper Solitary Sandpiper RED-NECKED PHALAROPE RED PHALAROPE Iceland Gull Lesser Black-backed Gull Glaucous Gull Caspian Tern Royal Tern Yellow-billed Cuckoo Barred Owl Ruby-throated Hummingbird Red-headed Woodpecker Eastern Kingbird Yellow-throated Vireo Warbling Vireo Red-eyed Vireo Veery Wood Thrush American Pipit Ovenbird Worm-eating Warbler Northern Waterthrush Blue-winged Warbler PROTHONOTARY WARBLER Orange-crowned Warbler Nashville Warbler Common Yellowthroat American Redstart Northern Parula Magnolia Warbler Blackburnian Warbler Yellow Warbler Chestnut-sided Warbler Blackpoll Warbler Black-throated ... (more)

