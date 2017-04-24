New Experiences at historic Fort Ti

Sunday Apr 16

More events and more interactive exhibits are on tap at Fort Ticonderoga for the coming season that starts Saturday, May 6. The fort now lets visitors interact with 1800s shoemakers, bakers and others who made up the day-to-day life at the stone fortress. Their guests can explore historic trades shops to step into colonial New France, fort Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill said.

