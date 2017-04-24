"Murder Most Foul" in the North Country: The Legend of Jane McCrea
Young and beautiful, Jane McCrea rode out on horseback in secret on the morning of July 27, 1777 to meet her fiancA©. Described as uncommonly lovely with waist-long dark hair streaming down her back, she rode through the woods near Fort Edward on the northern Hudson River to join her childhood sweetheart Lieutenant David Jones at Ticonderoga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robbery
|3 hr
|Sacred Union
|27
|how bout them medicab busts!!
|5 hr
|Hung daddy 420
|59
|Latest Town Cleanup
|13 hr
|Need an STD
|13
|Lake George Park Commission Raises rates
|14 hr
|Dean Cook equals
|8
|Bad meat and bad checks
|Fri
|Fraud
|72
|Vanessa B nark? (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Pathetic
|40
|Lifted jeep
|Fri
|Just saying
|14
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC