May news at the Schroon Lake Senior C...

May news at the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Denton Publications

On Monday, May 1 and continuing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the month, "Just Walk" will be offered at the club from 9-10 a.m. This walking program offers low impact exercise. The general meeting at the club will be May 3, beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner follows at Flanagan's in Schroon Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Putnam CSD 4 min No way 2
Moriah Judges 45 min Fair Play 5
vote for the communist party today for real fre... 5 hr Make America First 2
Christine Webber 14 hr r u sick or mad 14
slums of ti 16 hr WHAT U C IS WHAT ... 9
Loud boom Thu Ring in the earz 5
Did anyone get hired at lowes? (Jan '09) May 10 Lowe down 47
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC