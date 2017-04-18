Make Easter Weekend Memorable With These 8 Exciting Adirondack Events: April 14-16

If you want to do something extra special this Easter weekend , try celebrating it in the Adirondacks! The region is full of great places where you can enjoy an Easter meal with your family, let the kids hunt for eggs, and stay entertained all weekend long. If you don't want to cook breakfast on Easter morning, then bring the whole family over to Gore Mountain for an Easter Sunday brunch buffet.

