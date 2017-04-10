Carl Vinson Strike Group to Western Pacific

Admiral Harry Harris, Commander, U.S. Pacific Command, has directed the Carl Vinson Strike Group to sail north and report on station in the Western Pacific Ocean after departing Singapore April 8. Carl Vinson Strike Group, including Nimitz- class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson , embarked Carrier Air Wing 2, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and USS Michael Murphy , and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain , will operate in the Western Pacific rather than executing previously planned port visits to Australia. The Strike Group will remain under the operational control of U.S. 3rd Fleet as part of the Third Fleet Forward initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.