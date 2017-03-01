Town of Ticonderoga

The Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga, New York will receive sealed bids until 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2017, to complete the installation of secondary and tertiary treatment upgrades at the Towns water pollution control plant. Work includes the following major components: installation of two replacement 60 diameter final clarifiers, UV disinfection equipment, electrical equipment, backup generator, site piping, restoration, and miscellaneous improvements located in the Town of Ticonderoga, New York.

