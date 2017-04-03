Plattsburgh to Saratoga: Group highlights 1777 British path in Revolutionary War
A group that promotes tourism in northeastern New York is launching an initiative to highlight Revolutionary War history in seven upstate communities. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports Lakes to Locks Passage says it will establish information kiosks in Peru, Ticonderoga, Putnam, Whitehall, Kingsbury, Fort Miller and Schuylerville.
