Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, March 24, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Mar. 24, 2017 * NYNY1703.24 - Birds mentioned TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ EURASIAN WIGEON EARED GREBE NORTHERN GOSHAWK ROUGH-LEGGED HAWK American Woodcock BLACK-HEADED GULL ICELAND GULL GLAUCOUS GULL Red-headed Woodpecker Eastern Phoebe Pine Warbler VESPER SPARROW DICKCISSEL RED CROSSBILL - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.

