New York City Rare Bird Alert
Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, March 3, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Mar. 3, 2017 * NYNY1703.03 - Birds mentioned TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ YELLOW-HEADED BLACKBIRD+ ROSS'S GOOSE KING EIDER HARLEQUIN DUCK BARROW'S GOLDENEYE EARED GREBE Osprey Northern Goshawk SANDHILL CRANE American Woodcock Razorbill BLACK-HEADED GULL Iceland Gull GLAUCOUS GULL Red-headed Woodpecker Eastern Phoebe Tree Swallow LAPLAND LONGSPUR - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.
