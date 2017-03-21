Mark Your Calendar for Ticonderoga's Mom Prom & StreetFest

Have you attended Mom Prom or StreetFest in the past? Ticonderoga hosts these two events each year, and you won't want to miss out on all the festivities! Mom Prom is just around the corner, and it's not too early to start looking ahead to this summer's StreetFest. The Ticonderoga Area Mom Prom is back! On Saturday, March 25th from 7pm to 11pm come out for an all ladies night event at the Best Western Plus Ticonderoga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Adirondack.net.