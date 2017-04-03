Lent services held throughout area

Lent services held throughout area

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Denton Publications

The Season of Lent, the time leading up to the celebration of Easter Sunday, continues in Christian churches throughout the region. "Traditionally, Lent is a time of individual self-examination and preparation to live the way of Jesus," said the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how bout them medicab busts!! 1 hr SMH 43
Keort Morse Arrested 4 hr Crack hed cant ra... 11
News Essex County Police Make 9 Drug Arrests (Jun '09) 4 hr Not worth dog crap 66
Lifted jeep 4 hr O yea 12
Stewarts' Gas 5 hr Bad Gas 12
Bad meat and bad checks Wed Will Nunez 68
Bad milk from Walmart (Jun '11) Apr 4 feedingthetrollto... 82
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,118 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC