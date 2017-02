Notice of Sale

SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF Essex, CIT Bank, N.A. f/k/a OneWest Bank N.A. f/k/a OneWest Bank, FSB, Plaintiff, vs. Michael Diskin, as Administrator of the Estate of Joan M. Derosia a/k/a Joan M. DeRosia, Paula Rosenberger, as heir at law, next of kin and distribute of the Estate of Joan M. Derosia a/k/a Joan M. DeRosia, Robert Rancour, Sr., as heir at law, next of kin and distribute of Joan M. Derosia a/k/a Joan M. derosia, ET AL., Defendant . Pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale dated December 13, 2016, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Essex County Courthouse, Front Lobby, 7559 Court Street, Elizabethtown, NY on March 22, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., premises known as 5 George Street, Ticonderoga, NY.

