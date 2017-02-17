Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Publications

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on March 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law adopting a moratorium on all solar system construction in the Town of Ticonderoga, except for roof mounted solar systems, for a period of six months. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how bout them medicab busts!! 20 hr Unprotected 27
Unbelievable Fri Ehh 4
Vanessa B nark? (Jun '16) Fri Fucxuscums 24
Samantha a Thu DESTINY OR XYZ 26
News Mt. Independence in Orwell hosts talk on Abenak... (Jul '10) Thu TiRes 4
Lady gagme Thu Make America First 26
Ti police blotter (May '12) Thu Dirt hole 13
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC