Notice of Public Hearing
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on March 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law adopting a moratorium on all solar system construction in the Town of Ticonderoga, except for roof mounted solar systems, for a period of six months. Copies of the proposed local law are available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours.
