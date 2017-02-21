New York City Rare Bird Alert

Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, February 24, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Feb. 24, 2017 * NYNY1702.24 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ Extralimital: CLARK'S GREBE+ GREAT GRAY OWL+ Greater White-fronted Goose Snow Goose ROSS'S GOOSE Cackling Goose Tundra Swan Eurasian Wigeon KING EIDER BARROW'S GOLDENEYE Red-necked Grebe EARED GREBE SANDHILL CRANE American Woodcock DOVEKIE Razorbill BLACK GUILLEMOT Bonaparte's Gull BLACK-HEADED GULL LITTLE GULL Iceland Gull Glaucous Gull Red-headed Woodpecker Lapland Longspur Orange-crowned Warbler - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via ... (more)

