New York City Rare Bird Alert
Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, February 3, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Feb. 3, 2017 * NYNY1702.03 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ ROSS'S GULL+ MEW GULL+ GYRFALCON+ TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ PAINTED BUNTING+ GREATER WHITE-FRONTED GOOSE Ross's Goose Cackling Goose Tundra Swan EURASIAN WIGEON TUFTED DUCK KING EIDER HARLEQUIN DUCK Red-necked Grebe Great Egret Rough-legged Hawk SANDHILL CRANE BLACK-HEADED GULL ICELAND GULL Lesser Black-backed Gull GLAUCOUS GULL RED-HEADED WOODPECKER Ovenbird Lincoln's Sparrow - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.
