Meet 'Star Trek' stars at Original Series Set Tours in Upstate NY

Wednesday Feb 1

"Star Trek" fans, a chance to meet some of your favorite stars from the series is coming to Upstate New York this summer. Walter Koenig, Chekov on "Star Trek: The Original Series," is coming to the Star Trek: Original Series Tours museum in Ticonderoga for one weekend in August, and he won't be alone.

