March 2017 | Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club
International Paper's Ticonderoga plant recently donated four cases of paper each to the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Center and Schroon Lake Community Church. Kicking off the month is the general meeting on Wednesday, March 1 beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow at Flanagan's in Schroon Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring Food
|11 hr
|taxed 2 death
|6
|Drinkin party bust hush hush
|14 hr
|Dossier
|12
|Preschools In Ticonderoga (Aug '08)
|17 hr
|Choices
|26
|Code Enforcement Nightmare
|17 hr
|It was a SPRAGUE
|20
|building inspecter
|21 hr
|welfare case
|8
|police are lasey
|23 hr
|Dossier
|8
|Nothingburger
|23 hr
|Make America First
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC