Historic 750-Mile Trail in New York State Will Pass Through the Adirondacks

One of the greatest aspects of the Adirondack Park is its numerous hiking and biking trails, which bring visitors to breathtaking landscapes and scenery. As a way to increase access even more, the Adirondacks will included in an ambitious three-year, $200 million project to create the nation's largest multi-use trail here in New York State! Revealed as part of Gov. Cuomo's 2017 State of the State agenda, the Empire State Trail is a proposed 750-mile off-road recreational trail that will travel from Manhattan to Canada and Albany to Buffalo.

