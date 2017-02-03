Historic 750-Mile Trail in New York S...

Historic 750-Mile Trail in New York State Will Pass Through the Adirondacks

Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Adirondack.net

One of the greatest aspects of the Adirondack Park is its numerous hiking and biking trails, which bring visitors to breathtaking landscapes and scenery. As a way to increase access even more, the Adirondacks will included in an ambitious three-year, $200 million project to create the nation's largest multi-use trail here in New York State! Revealed as part of Gov. Cuomo's 2017 State of the State agenda, the Empire State Trail is a proposed 750-mile off-road recreational trail that will travel from Manhattan to Canada and Albany to Buffalo.

Ticonderoga, NY

