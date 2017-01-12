Ti community meals are popular
As the holidays wind down, volunteers are working on the next free Community Fellowship Dinner at the First United Methodist Church in Ticonderoga. It will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the church hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lord Howe Pharmacy 2 (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|north
|40
|ambulance abuse
|2 hr
|north
|16
|Is Peebles Closing? (Nov '12)
|3 hr
|Huge
|74
|Keort Court
|10 hr
|ROUND EM UP
|17
|Ticonderoga Police blotter and website (Feb '11)
|10 hr
|ROUND EM UP
|10
|Police Absent in Ticonderoga
|15 hr
|FORGET LORD HOWE
|12
|big girl in walmart n tights n g string
|18 hr
|woof
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC