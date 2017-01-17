the Taxable Residents

the Taxable Residents

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Denton Publications

THE TAXABLE RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA please take note that the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for said town has received the warrant for the collection of taxes listed on the 2017 tax role. I will attend at the Town Clerks office at the Community Building at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883 commencing January 3, 2017 excluding holidays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hubby missing??? 1 hr Willywicker 5
Who is she? 1 hr Willywicker 34
Bad meat and bad checks 3 hr Which 3
so what kind of women is this?? 4 hr Eric Morin 5
Matt Hurlburt 5 hr DaddysBoy 2
ambulance abuse 2 5 hr ENOUGH ALREADY 15
Hospital 16 hr Reality 8
Attn married women in ti.. 18 hr Willywicker 26
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,774 • Total comments across all topics: 278,113,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC