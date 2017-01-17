THE TAXABLE RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA please take note that the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for said town has received the warrant for the collection of taxes listed on the 2017 tax role. I will attend at the Town Clerks office at the Community Building at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883 commencing January 3, 2017 excluding holidays.

