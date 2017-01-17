the Taxable Residents
THE TAXABLE RESIDENTS OF THE TOWN OF TICONDEROGA please take note that the undersigned Collector of Taxes in and for said town has received the warrant for the collection of taxes listed on the 2017 tax role. I will attend at the Town Clerks office at the Community Building at 132 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga, N.Y. 12883 commencing January 3, 2017 excluding holidays.
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hubby missing???
|1 hr
|Willywicker
|5
|Who is she?
|1 hr
|Willywicker
|34
|Bad meat and bad checks
|3 hr
|Which
|3
|so what kind of women is this??
|4 hr
|Eric Morin
|5
|Matt Hurlburt
|5 hr
|DaddysBoy
|2
|ambulance abuse 2
|5 hr
|ENOUGH ALREADY
|15
|Hospital
|16 hr
|Reality
|8
|Attn married women in ti..
|18 hr
|Willywicker
|26
