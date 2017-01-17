Notice of Sale

On February 21, 2017 at 1:00 pm. Premises known as 4 PINNACLE ST, TICONDEROGA, NY 12883 ALL THOSE PIECES OR PARCELS OF LAND, with the building and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being on the northerly side of Pinnacle Street in the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex and State of New York.

