Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Denton Publications

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on August 13, 2015 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York, to discuss a proposed Local Law establishing a health insurance policy for retiring elected officials and employees in the Town of Ticonderoga. Copies of the proposed local law is available at the Town Hall, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York during regular business hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ambulance abuse 2 5 hr enough is enough 43
Rite Aide 10 hr Ride the wave 14
Bad meat and bad checks 22 hr Fyi 14
Gould out again Thu LOL 3
medicaide taxi bust Thu about time 2
Drugs from VERMONT Thu Which Peters 11
Keort Court Thu Poor baby 19
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,623 • Total comments across all topics: 278,324,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC