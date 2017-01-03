New York City Rare Bird Alert
Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, January 6, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Jan. 6, 2017 * NYNY1701.06 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ ASH-THROATED FLYCATCHER+ TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ Greater White-fronted Goose ROSS'S GOOSE Cackling Goose TUNDRA SWAN Eurasian Wigeon Blue-winged Teal KING EIDER Harlequin Duck Red-necked Grebe Eared Grebe American Bittern Great Egret Tricolored Heron Yellow-crowned Night-Heron Osprey Bald Eagle Virginia Rail Sora SANDHILL CRANE DOVEKIE Razorbill Black-legged Kittiwake BLACK-HEADED GULL Iceland Gull Lesser Black-backed Gull Glaucous Gull SNOWY OWL Short-eared Owl Red-headed Woodpecker NORTHERN SHRIKE LAPLAND LONGSPUR NORTHERN WATERTHRUSH Orange-crowned Warbler Nashville Warbler Palm Warbler YELLOW-RUMPED WARBLER Yellow-breasted Chat Savannah Sparrow ... (more)
