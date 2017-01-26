New York City Rare Bird Alert

Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, January 27, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Jan. 27, 2017 * NYNY1701.27 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ TRUMPETER SWAN+ ROSS'S GULL+ MEW GULL+ GYRFALCON+ TOWNSEND'S SOLITAIRE+ PAINTED BUNTING+ Ross's Goose Cackling Goose Tundra Swan Eurasian Wigeon Green-winged Teal King Eider Barrow's Goldeneye Black Vulture SANDHILL CRANE Dovekie Razorbill Black-legged Kittiwake Black-headed Gull Glaucous Gull Red-headed Woodpecker Orange-crowned Warbler Yellow-breasted Chat Evening Grosbeak - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.

