February 2017 | Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

The Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club Events Committee recently held their monthly meeting to plan events for the month of February. Kicking off the events is a general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. Dinner will follow the meeting at DeCesare's Restaurant in Schroon Lake.

