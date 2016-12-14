Watch the 'Stranger Things' kids learn their show just got nominated for a Golden Globe
Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp couldn't be more jazzed that their Netflix show was nominated for Best Drama Series . When you wake up to #GoldenGlobes nominations for best drama series and best actress in a drama Winona Ryder: pic.twitter.com/Kw5JkXD4TM If you were missing the classic "Where You Lead" theme song during Netflix's four new Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life mini-movies, this impeccably edited video is just what you need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Add your comments below
Ticonderoga Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lord CRACK street
|11 min
|DISBAND TI PD
|15
|Nikki Taylor
|1 hr
|A Taylor
|10
|Pokemon Go?
|4 hr
|One world governm...
|36
|lord how's st and pot plants found (Jul '14)
|6 hr
|useless
|13
|Essex County "Judge" Richard Meyers , "Honest "... (Jun '08)
|9 hr
|JohnQ
|367
|Lord Howe Pharmacy 2 (Jan '13)
|17 hr
|Popo
|20
|Is Peebles Closing? (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|Funny
|53
Find what you want!
Search Ticonderoga Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC