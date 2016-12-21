Snowplowing Bid 2017
The Ticonderoga Fire Commission is accepting bids for Snow plowing of the Firehouse for January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017. All Bids shall be SEALED and sent to: Ticonderoga Fire Commissioners, P.O. Box 127, Ticonderoga NY.
