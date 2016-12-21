Please Take Notice

Please Take Notice

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Publications

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on January 3, 2017 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for an Use Variance submitted by Evan Jalazo concerning a property located at 377 Baldwin Road, tax map number 160.26-1-27.000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Our Judges Suck 6 hr Peter rabbit 2
Samantha a 6 hr Henry 9
St. Mary's church 13 hr Bad cops 33
Swingers, cuckold, cuckquean 13 hr BALD EAGLE 7
Nikki Taylor 14 hr Lol 1
Nikki Taylor 16 hr How can she 1
Keort 21 hr WIFE BEATER 33
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,098

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC