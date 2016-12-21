Please Take Notice
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Zoning Board of Appeals of the Town of Ticonderoga will hold a Public Hearing and meeting on January 3, 2017 commencing at 6:00 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Community Building's Conference Room, located in the Basement at 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, NY, regarding an Application for an Use Variance submitted by Evan Jalazo concerning a property located at 377 Baldwin Road, tax map number 160.26-1-27.000.
