organizational meeting
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the organizational meeting for the Ticonderoga Fire District of the Town of Ticonderoga, County of Essex, New York, will be held on the 2nd day of January, 2017, at 7:00 oclock p.m. on that day at Ticonderoga Fire House, 60 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga NY.
