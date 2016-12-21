Notice of Public Hearing

Notice of Public Hearing

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held by the Town Board of the Town of Ticonderoga on January 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Offices of the Town of Ticonderoga, 132 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga, New York regarding property located at 130 The Portage, Tax map number 150.51-6-12.200 regarding Local Law 1 of 1978 concerning Unsafe Buildings.

