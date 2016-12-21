Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Thursday, December 1, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Dec. 1, 2016 * NYNY1612.01 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ ASH-THROATED FLYCATCHER+ WESTERN TANAGER+ King Eider selasphorus hummingbird Sandhill Crane Marbled Godwit Little Gull Glaucous Gull Red-headed Woodpecker Western Kingbird Yellow-breasted Chat Red Crossbill - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.

