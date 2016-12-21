New York City Rare Bird Alert

New York City Rare Bird Alert

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The City Birder

Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, December 30, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Dec. 30, 2016 * NYNY1612.30 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ THICK-BILLED MURRE+ GREATER WHITE-FRONTED GOOSE ROSS'S GOOSE CACKLING GOOSE TUNDRA SWAN Eurasian Wigeon GREEN-WINGED TEAL KING EIDER HARLEQUIN DUCK Surf Scoter Northern Gannet Black Vulture Bald Eagle Northern Goshawk Clapper Rail Virginia Rail American Woodcock DOVEKIE Razorbill Black-legged Kittiwake Black-headed Gull Iceland Gull Glaucous Gull Black Skimmer Barn Owl Red-headed Woodpecker Merlin NORTHERN SHRIKE Common Raven Marsh Wren LAPLAND LONGSPUR Orange-crowned Warbler Nashville Warbler Yellow-breasted Chat Chipping Sparrow Vesper Sparrow Nelson's Sparrow DICKCISSEL RED CROSSBILL - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The City Birder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ticonderoga Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Preschools In Ticonderoga (Aug '08) 40 min good job moron 10
Fire 45 min arson 9
Is Peebles Closing? (Nov '12) 2 hr drunken loser 41
New and Improved Lord Howe Crack Den 7 hr local 90
Old Rite Aid Buiding 22 hr convienient 5
Essex County "Judge" Richard Meyers , "Honest "... (Jun '08) Fri father of seven 366
Samantha a Thu FINALLY 13
See all Ticonderoga Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ticonderoga Forum Now

Ticonderoga Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ticonderoga Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Ticonderoga, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,788 • Total comments across all topics: 277,488,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC