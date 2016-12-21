New York City Rare Bird Alert
Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, December 30, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Dec. 30, 2016 * NYNY1612.30 - Birds mentioned PINK-FOOTED GOOSE+ BARNACLE GOOSE+ THICK-BILLED MURRE+ GREATER WHITE-FRONTED GOOSE ROSS'S GOOSE CACKLING GOOSE TUNDRA SWAN Eurasian Wigeon GREEN-WINGED TEAL KING EIDER HARLEQUIN DUCK Surf Scoter Northern Gannet Black Vulture Bald Eagle Northern Goshawk Clapper Rail Virginia Rail American Woodcock DOVEKIE Razorbill Black-legged Kittiwake Black-headed Gull Iceland Gull Glaucous Gull Black Skimmer Barn Owl Red-headed Woodpecker Merlin NORTHERN SHRIKE Common Raven Marsh Wren LAPLAND LONGSPUR Orange-crowned Warbler Nashville Warbler Yellow-breasted Chat Chipping Sparrow Vesper Sparrow Nelson's Sparrow DICKCISSEL RED CROSSBILL - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your ... (more)
