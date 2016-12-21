New York City Rare Bird Alert

New York City Rare Bird Alert

Friday Dec 9 Read more: The City Birder

Below is the New York City Rare Bird Alert for the week ending Friday, December 9, 2016: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * Dec. 9, 2016 * NYNY1612.09 - Birds mentioned PACIFIC LOON+ ASH-THROATED FLYCATCHER+ CAVE SWALLOW+ WESTERN TANAGER+ Red-necked Grebe Rough-legged Hawk Black-legged Kittiwake Snowy Owl Long-eared Owl Blue-gray Gnatcatcher Lapland Longspur Orange-crowned Warbler Pine Warbler Black-throated Green Warbler Yellow-breasted Chat Lincoln's Sparrow Dickcissel Baltimore Oriole Red Crossbill Other taxa mentioned: Selasphorus hummingbird Empidonax flycatcher - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.

