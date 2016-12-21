Invitation to Bid

Invitation to Bid

PC Construction is soliciting bids from all trades for the Moses Ludington Hospital Alternations Project in Ticonderoga, NY. NYS Certified M/WBE contractors and suppliers are strongly encouraged to participate.

