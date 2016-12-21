Essex County Public Hearing
Essex County has been awarded funding to the New York State Housing Trust Fund Corporation Office of Community Renewal Office in an amount not to exceed $200,000 under the Community Development Block Grant Program. The program provides grant funds to eligible communities for economic development projects that result in the creation or retention of permanent jobs, principally for persons from low and moderate income families.
