Elvis impersonator explains why he built 'Star Trek' replica in Upstate NY
Elvis Presley impersonator James Cawley created a life-size replica of the sci-fi TV show's set for the "Star Trek: Original Series Tour" in his hometown of Ticonderoga, N.Y. He rebuilt all the details of the fictional spaceship, including the bridge, sick bay and transporter room, inside a former supermarket and Dollar Store located at 112 Montcalm Street. The lifelong fan explains that he grew up with the series and used money from his career as an Elvis impersonator to buy original items from the show, including a Klingon costume and Scotty's wrenches.
