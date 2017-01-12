Discover 8 Great Ways To Enjoy The Ho...

Discover 8 Great Ways To Enjoy The Holidays In The Adirondacks This Weekend: December 23-26

Tuesday Dec 20

It's time to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in the Adirondacks! If your holiday weekend schedule isn't filled up with family gatherings and gift giving, then you should take a look at some of the top holiday shows and activities going on in the Adirondacks and enjoy the season! Throughout the winter season, Lake Clear Lodge will offer Lantern-Lit Sleigh Rides near Paul Smith's College! Reservations are recommended, and the cost to take a sleigh ride is $35 per adult and $10 for children 10 and under. Call 518-891-1489.

Ticonderoga, NY

